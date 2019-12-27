Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $64.11. Black Knight shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 249,572 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. ValuEngine downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

