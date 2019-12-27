Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 135,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.32. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blink Charging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

