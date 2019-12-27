Blockport Price Hits $0.0441 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $2.48 million and $12,941.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockport has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

