BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the November 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOSC. ValuEngine upgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.00 on Friday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.