Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Receives C$200.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, September 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$12,976,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at C$11,664,576.50. Also, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.28, for a total transaction of C$212,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,558,090.54. Insiders have sold 143,700 shares of company stock valued at $27,608,355 in the last 90 days.

TSE:BYD.UN opened at C$202.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$198.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$160.54 and a 52-week high of C$209.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

