Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.44

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.44 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.08), with a volume of 209461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Davy Research upgraded Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.67 ($1.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

