Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRID. TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

