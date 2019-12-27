Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 136.3% in December

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the November 28th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.