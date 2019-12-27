Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 69.0% in December

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

