Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,359.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,266. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

