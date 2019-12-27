Brokerages Anticipate Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. Textainer Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 228,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 10,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $623.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

