Brokerages Expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post $34.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the highest is $34.26 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $132.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 32.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $208,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

