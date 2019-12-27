Brokerages Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. International Paper posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE IP opened at $46.19 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 204.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.