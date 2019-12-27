Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 million, a PE ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

