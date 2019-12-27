Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 13,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

