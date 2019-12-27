Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,931. The company has a market cap of $589.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36 and a beta of -0.04. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

