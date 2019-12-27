Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.98 Million

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $108.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.70 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $362.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.59 million, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $450.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

