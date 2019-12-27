Brokerages Set $85.00 Target Price for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Viad by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.63. Viad has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

