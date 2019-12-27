Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 1,463.33

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.33 ($19.25).

Several research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,144 ($15.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($27.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.30.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diploma will post 6497.0003531 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Diploma PLC

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

