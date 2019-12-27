Brokerages Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) PT at $14.50

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 99,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,957. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

