Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $5.50

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GME opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

