Brokerages Set Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 165.71

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 165.71 ($2.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 160.30 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.03. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of $801.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

