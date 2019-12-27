Brokerages Set Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Target Price at C$9.17

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAY.A. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$5.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.23 million and a P/E ratio of -109.67.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

