BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. BRP has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 44.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

