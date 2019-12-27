Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth about $365,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

