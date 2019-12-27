BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $9,061.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.05958598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001185 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

