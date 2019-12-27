Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.75 ($3.05).

CNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

