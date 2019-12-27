Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.