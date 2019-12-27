Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $246.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.17.

NYSE:CP opened at $256.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $170.54 and a 1-year high of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

