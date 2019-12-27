Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $12.28. Canfor shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 214,300 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on Canfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.92.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.