CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

