CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 22,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 93,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CannaOne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

