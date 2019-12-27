CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Stock Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 639.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CARBO Ceramics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 294,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 55,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 266.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 109.9% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CRR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.88 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 46.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William C. Morris sold 83,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $44,953.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William C. Morris sold 160,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $85,085.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,976 shares of company stock worth $191,953. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

