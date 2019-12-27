CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $48.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CARG stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $2,402,110.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,292,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,278,779. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

