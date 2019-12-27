Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.09. Carrefour shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 388,063 shares trading hands.

CA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.10.

Carrefour Company Profile (EPA:CA)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.