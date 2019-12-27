Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the November 28th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

