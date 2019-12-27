CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 103,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 251,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

