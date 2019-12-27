Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $4.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

