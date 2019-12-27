Centauri (CTX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Centauri has a market cap of $45,996.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centauri has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.05881679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

