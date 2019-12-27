Centurion (CNT) Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 44% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $5,608.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

