Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.25), with a volume of 77912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.25).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.56. The firm has a market cap of $380.26 million and a P/E ratio of -72.65.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79), for a total value of £529,230.44 ($696,172.64).

Ceres Power Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

