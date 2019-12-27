CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €106.60 ($123.95) and last traded at €106.60 ($123.95), with a volume of 2452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €105.60 ($122.79).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

The company has a market cap of $762.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

