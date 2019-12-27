Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56, 33,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 253,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

