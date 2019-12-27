Chimpion Reaches One Day Volume of $207,219.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Chimpion has a market cap of $4.46 million and $207,219.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

