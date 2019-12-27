China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.85. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

