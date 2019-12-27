CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.88 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,760,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 13,931.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,890,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 6,841,446 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

