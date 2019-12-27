Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBLI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.59. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,785. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

