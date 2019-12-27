Cobham plc (LON:COB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.74).

COB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Cobham alerts:

COB stock opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.16) on Friday. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -86.47.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.