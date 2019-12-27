CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,598.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $244,598.00 and $3,063.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

