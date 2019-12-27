Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

